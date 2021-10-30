 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $425,000

This Beautiful 2018 Signature Homes house is filled w/ natural light & sits on 10 acres! Many upgrades including wood-look tile, vaulted ceilings, soft-close drawers, post-tension slab, electronic blinds, & handicap accessible features. This 2 BR home was designed for the 15'x15' covered patio to be enclosed for a 3rd bedroom (buyer to confirm w/engineer). 26x30 drive-thru shop.

