2 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $264,100

Calling all downsizers!!! This charming bungalow in Ridgewood needs to be added to your list. Enjoy a warm cup of coffee in the mornings sitting on your covered front porch enjoying the beauty of the neighborhood. This home has tons of natural light along w/ new paint and flooring throughout. Wrap up the days with a nice glass of wine enjoying the views and nature from the covered back patio. Reach out to me or call your agent to see this one in person! And tour it online using our 3D walkthrough.