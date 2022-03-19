 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $359,900

New construction in cul-de-sac backing to treed greenbelt in Bristol Ponds! True custom build with oversized 3 car tandem garage Great room with 14 foot ceilings Lots of custom high end finishes throughout Adorable stone & brick home in gated community w/ ponds and walking trail Approximate completion March 2022 Sitting on one the best lots in the subdivision House features a true dogs room that could be used as a small office Must see

