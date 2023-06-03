Cutest home on the block! The Elm is a patio home - meaning it is intended to be connected through a shared wall to another unit that mirrors its layout. This home starts with a covered front porch, leading into a study on one side & mudroom followed by laundry on the other. Open concept kitchen & family room. Full bath & bed with walk-in closet. Master suite with double sinks & large walk-in closet. The large covered back patio adds a great outdoor space!