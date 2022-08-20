2 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $320,000

Looking for a brand new home without waiting for construction? Check out this 2021 build! This charming and meticulously maintained home has two large bedrooms with walk-in closets, two bathrooms, a study and a mudroom. The modern farmhouse design includes an open kitchen and living space for entertaining. The front and back patio offers ceiling fans to ensure your evenings are cool while you enjoy the enchanting space. Home is located minutes to the Creek Turnpike, shopping, dining, and entertainment.