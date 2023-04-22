Welcome Home to Forest Creek Patio Homes! Enjoy private living in this age-restricted, gate-guarded community with walking trails, a park, and a beautiful pond. This ONE STORY home provides both comfort and beauty, featuring arched walkways as well as a fireplace and vaulted ceilings in the living room. The kitchen with bar seating and recessed lighting also has a breakfast nook with direct access to a covered back patio. The master bedroom features a private full bathroom with a bathtub, shower, and dual sinks. Both bedrooms have a walk-in closet. The clean interior color pallet makes this home feel airy, light, and spacious with lots of natural light. You’ll love the charm of the manicured homes in this retirement community. Conveniently located near highways, dining, medical centers, entertainment, and commercial districts in South Tulsa and Broken Arrow ~ This Home is a Must See!
2 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $265,900
