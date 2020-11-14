2 Angles Toy Run continues to bless other

Sand Springs teenagers Hannah Christian and Cassidy Rotramel were tragically killed in automobile accident a decade ago, but there legacy continued on Saturday.

Berryhill Baptist Church hosted the 11th annual 2 Angels Toy Run, an event that benefits children in time for the holidays and current students at Charles Page High School.

“Some of the family and friends at the time began this as a way of bringing healing and also to bring hope to the community and help children in these girls’ honor,” said Church That Matters Pastor and event organizer Rusty Gunn.

The event collected hundreds of toys from around the community that go to the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Sand Springs Angel Tree Project. Commemorative t-shirts were sold with the proceeds going to toward two scholarships for Sandite seniors. Hannah Christian and Cassidy Rotramel Memorial Scholarship Fund has raised more than $50,000 since its inception.

Participants were served a free lunch courtesy of the CTM Holy Smokers before heading out on their ride. The toy run trail, which was open to every type of vehicle from a motorcycle to a Mini Cooper, led out to the Keystone Dam before returning to Berryhill Baptist.