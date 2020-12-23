122820-tul-spt-metrocomm-ag

 Skip to main content
STATISTICS

HOW THEY SCORED

Metro Christian;7;21;6;14;—;48

Washington;3;7;7;20;—;37

A: 3,150

First quarter

WO: FG, Kaden DuBois 53, 9:30

MC: Breck Nauman 7 pass from Kirk Francis (Caden Combs kick), 0:00

Second quarter

MC: Cade Gibson 20 pass from Francis (Combs kick), 4:07

WO: Chase Allison 2 run (DuBois kick), 0:57

MC: Junior Simpson 38 pass from Francis (Combs kick), 0:21

MC: Malachi Penland 14 pass from Francis (Combs kick), 0:00

Third quarter

MC: Nauman 28 pass from Francis (kick blocked), 3:33

WO: Allison 2 run (DuBois kick), 0:00

Fourth quarter

WO: Jamison Holland 9 pass from Emitt Wilk (DuBois kick), 8:47

MC: Simpson 6 pass from Larry Edwards (Combs kick), 6:37

WO: Kelton Schultz 3 run (DuBois kick), 3:01

MC: Colton Cook 15 run (Combs kick), 1:13

WO: Wilk 26 run, 0:00

TEAMS

;MC;WO

First downs;19;24

by rushing;3;16

by passing;14;3

by penalty;2;5

Rushing yards;37;240

Passing yards;373;78

Passing;30-47-0;8-15-1

Offensive plays;57;72

Total yards;410;318

Avg. per play;7.2;4.4

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;3-1

Penalties-Yds;10-83;6-78

Punts-Avg.;5-27.6;3-37.7

Punt returns-Yds;2-5;2-12

Kickoff returns-Yds;2-11;7-105

Interceptions-Yds;1-0;0-0

Fumble returns-Yds;1-20;0-0

Possession time;18:29;29:25

3rd downs;7-13;4-14

4th downs;1-1;3-4

Sacks by-Yds;6-46;2-10

Metro Christian

RUSHING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg

L. Korir;3;17;0;19

C. Cook;3;14;1;15

T. Campbel;1;12;0;12

K. Francis;2;1;0;8

TEAM;1;-7;0;0

PASSING;C-A;Yds;Int;TD

K. Francis;29-44;367;0;5

L. Edwards;1-1;6;0;1

C. Cook;0-2;0;0;0

RECEIVING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg

J. Simpson;8;144;2;45

M. Penland;7;78;1;20

B. Nauman;5;65;2;28

C. Gibson;3;53;1;28

L. Edwards;3;31;0;16

L. Korir;4;2;0;5

KICKING;Conv;FG;Punts

C. Combs;6-7;0-0;5-27.6

RETURNS;Punt;KO;Int;Fum

L. Edwards;1-5

L. Korir;1-0

J. Simpson;;1-11

C. Cook;;1-0

M. Penland;;;1-0

D. Gilman;;;;1-20

TACKLES;Solo;Ast.;Total;TFL;Sacks

C. Gibson;14;10;24;7.5;3

D. Gilman;4;12;16;3.5;2.5

M. Penland;2;7;9

L. Edwards;5;3;8

D. Dancer;3;4;7;0.5

T. Campbell;4;0;4

J. Cloyde;1;3;4;0.5

S. McCoy;0;4;4;0.5

C. Cook;3;0;3

B. Wolfe;1;2;3;0.5;0.5

B. Simpson;0;3;3

E. Hodges;2;0;2

I. Penland;1;1;2

W. Long;1;0;1

L. Korir;0;1;1

Washington, OK

RUSHING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg

C. Allison;23;98;2;28

E. Wilk;22;93;1;34

K. Schultz;5;38;1;14

L. Steele;1;23;0;23

J. Sanchez;3;-3;0;2

TEAM;3;-9;0;0

PASSING;C-A;Yds;Int;TD

E. Wilk;8-15;78;1;1

RECEIVING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg

J. Holland;3;42;1;23

K. Schultz;3;32;0;18

J. Sanchez;1;4;0;4

L. Steele;1;0;0;0

KICKING;Conv;FG;Punts

K. DuBois;4-4;1-2;3-37.7

RETURNS;Punt;KO;Int;Fum

J. Sanchez;1-9;2-14

E. Wilk;1-3

B. Arthur;;3-76

L. Steele;;1-15

R. Stephens;;1;0

TACKLES;Solo;Ast.;Total;TFL;Sacks

K. Scott;4;3;7

L. Steele;3;3;6

J. Sanchez;1;4;5;0.5

J. Holland;3;0;3

J. Sanchez;2;1;3

R. Stephens;2;1;3

K. Schultz;1;2;3;0.5;0.5

B. Skelton;1;2;3;0.5;0.5

R. Scott;1;1;2;1.5;1

E. Wilk;1;1;2

C. Allison;1;1;2

C. Beller;1;0;1

H. Milner;0;1;1

K. Norman;0;1;1

K. DuBois;0;1;1

L. Spaulding;0;1;1

J. Wells;0;1;1

