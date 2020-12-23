122820-tul-spt-metrocomm-ag

STATISTICS
HOW THEY SCORED
Metro Christian;7;21;6;14;—;48
Washington;3;7;7;20;—;37
A: 3,150
First quarter
WO: FG, Kaden DuBois 53, 9:30
MC: Breck Nauman 7 pass from Kirk Francis (Caden Combs kick), 0:00
Second quarter
MC: Cade Gibson 20 pass from Francis (Combs kick), 4:07
WO: Chase Allison 2 run (DuBois kick), 0:57
MC: Junior Simpson 38 pass from Francis (Combs kick), 0:21
MC: Malachi Penland 14 pass from Francis (Combs kick), 0:00
Third quarter
MC: Nauman 28 pass from Francis (kick blocked), 3:33
WO: Allison 2 run (DuBois kick), 0:00
Fourth quarter
WO: Jamison Holland 9 pass from Emitt Wilk (DuBois kick), 8:47
MC: Simpson 6 pass from Larry Edwards (Combs kick), 6:37
WO: Kelton Schultz 3 run (DuBois kick), 3:01
MC: Colton Cook 15 run (Combs kick), 1:13
WO: Wilk 26 run, 0:00
TEAMS
;MC;WO
First downs;19;24
by rushing;3;16
by passing;14;3
by penalty;2;5
Rushing yards;37;240
Passing yards;373;78
Passing;30-47-0;8-15-1
Offensive plays;57;72
Total yards;410;318
Avg. per play;7.2;4.4
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;3-1
Penalties-Yds;10-83;6-78
Punts-Avg.;5-27.6;3-37.7
Punt returns-Yds;2-5;2-12
Kickoff returns-Yds;2-11;7-105
Interceptions-Yds;1-0;0-0
Fumble returns-Yds;1-20;0-0
Possession time;18:29;29:25
3rd downs;7-13;4-14
4th downs;1-1;3-4
Sacks by-Yds;6-46;2-10
Metro Christian
RUSHING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg
L. Korir;3;17;0;19
C. Cook;3;14;1;15
T. Campbel;1;12;0;12
K. Francis;2;1;0;8
TEAM;1;-7;0;0
PASSING;C-A;Yds;Int;TD
K. Francis;29-44;367;0;5
L. Edwards;1-1;6;0;1
C. Cook;0-2;0;0;0
RECEIVING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg
J. Simpson;8;144;2;45
M. Penland;7;78;1;20
B. Nauman;5;65;2;28
C. Gibson;3;53;1;28
L. Edwards;3;31;0;16
L. Korir;4;2;0;5
KICKING;Conv;FG;Punts
C. Combs;6-7;0-0;5-27.6
RETURNS;Punt;KO;Int;Fum
L. Edwards;1-5
L. Korir;1-0
J. Simpson;;1-11
C. Cook;;1-0
M. Penland;;;1-0
D. Gilman;;;;1-20
TACKLES;Solo;Ast.;Total;TFL;Sacks
C. Gibson;14;10;24;7.5;3
D. Gilman;4;12;16;3.5;2.5
M. Penland;2;7;9
L. Edwards;5;3;8
D. Dancer;3;4;7;0.5
T. Campbell;4;0;4
J. Cloyde;1;3;4;0.5
S. McCoy;0;4;4;0.5
C. Cook;3;0;3
B. Wolfe;1;2;3;0.5;0.5
B. Simpson;0;3;3
E. Hodges;2;0;2
I. Penland;1;1;2
W. Long;1;0;1
L. Korir;0;1;1
Washington, OK
RUSHING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg
C. Allison;23;98;2;28
E. Wilk;22;93;1;34
K. Schultz;5;38;1;14
L. Steele;1;23;0;23
J. Sanchez;3;-3;0;2
TEAM;3;-9;0;0
PASSING;C-A;Yds;Int;TD
E. Wilk;8-15;78;1;1
RECEIVING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg
J. Holland;3;42;1;23
K. Schultz;3;32;0;18
J. Sanchez;1;4;0;4
L. Steele;1;0;0;0
KICKING;Conv;FG;Punts
K. DuBois;4-4;1-2;3-37.7
RETURNS;Punt;KO;Int;Fum
J. Sanchez;1-9;2-14
E. Wilk;1-3
B. Arthur;;3-76
L. Steele;;1-15
R. Stephens;;1;0
TACKLES;Solo;Ast.;Total;TFL;Sacks
K. Scott;4;3;7
L. Steele;3;3;6
J. Sanchez;1;4;5;0.5
J. Holland;3;0;3
J. Sanchez;2;1;3
R. Stephens;2;1;3
K. Schultz;1;2;3;0.5;0.5
B. Skelton;1;2;3;0.5;0.5
R. Scott;1;1;2;1.5;1
E. Wilk;1;1;2
C. Allison;1;1;2
C. Beller;1;0;1
H. Milner;0;1;1
K. Norman;0;1;1
K. DuBois;0;1;1
L. Spaulding;0;1;1
J. Wells;0;1;1