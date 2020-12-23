 Skip to main content
122720-tul-wagonercomm
agate

122720-tul-wagonercomm

STATISTICS

HOW THEY SCORED

Clinton;0;0;0;13;—;13

Wagoner;14;14;7;7;—;42

A: 4,375

First quarter

W: Brayden Drake 5 run (Ethan Muehlenweg kick), 7:32

W: Drake 40 run (Muehlenweg kick), 7:10

Second quarter

W: Trey Gause 59 fumble return (Muehlenweg kick), 6:12

W: Chase Nanni 19 pass from Sawyer Jones (Muehlenweg kick), 0:42

Third quarter

W: NuNu Clayton 5 pass from Jones (Muehlenweg kick), 3:02

Fourth quarter

C: Caden Powell 37 pass from Zade Cisneros (kick failed), 9:07

W: Bryan Trimble 22 run (Muehlenweg kick), 3:53

C: Atrel Bryson 59 run (Jordan Brown kick), 3:12

TEAMS

;CLI;WAG

First downs;8;26

by rushing;6;20

by passing;2;1

by penalty;0;5

Rushing yards;142;359

Passing yards;50;46

Passing;2-8-1;4-5-0

Offensive plays;35;54

Total yards;192;405

Avg. per play;5.5;7.5

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;4-1

Penalties-Yds;8-62;11-92

Punts-Avg.;4-31.5;1-24

Punt returns-Yds;0-0;1-11

Kickoff returns-Yds;7-89;2-47

Interceptions-Yds;0-0;1-3

Fumble returns-Yds;0-0;1-59

Possession time;19:34;28:26

3rd downs;1-8;2-6

4th downs;2-2;2-3

Sacks by-Yds;2-7;2-14

Clinton

RUSHING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg

A. Bryson;16;125;1;59

T. Miller;4;10;0;3

R. Pleasant,2;8;0;4

C. Powell;5;-1;0;6

PASSING;C-A;Yds;Int;TD

C. Powell;1-6;13;0;0

Z. Cisneros;1-1;37;0;1

A. Bryson;0-1;0;1;0

RECEIVING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg

C. Powell;1;37;1;37

A. Ceniceros;1;13;0;13

KICKING;Conv;FG;Punts

Z. Cisneros;;;4-31.5

J. Brown;1-2;0-0

RETURNS;Punt;KO;Int;Fum

A. Bryson;;2-40

A. Seabolt;;1-10

N. Jones;;2-16

T. Miller;;2-23

TACKLES;Solo;Ast.;Total;TFL;Sacks

R. Pleasant;5;6;11;1.5;1.5

C. Powell;5;5;10;1

T. Miller;2;8;10

T. Bennett;1;6;7;0.5

J. Hill;0;6;6;1

A. Bryson;1;4;5

T. Turney;0;5;5;0.5;0.5

N. Jones;0;5;5

A. Seabolt;1;2;3

B. Foster;1;2;3

Z. Cisneros;1;2;3;0.5

L. Fuller;0;2;2

N. Jones;0;2;2

M. Nguyen;0;1;1

J. Barker;0;1;1

G. Maley;0;1;1

J. Brown;0;1;1

M. Zurline;0;1;1

Wagoner

RUSHING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg

B. Drake;32;247;2;40

S. Jones;9;55;0;19

B. Trimble;2;41;1;22

N. Clayton;4;21;0;17

TEAM;1;-2;0;0

B. Bowman;1;-3;0;0

PASSING;C-A;Yds;Int;TD

S. Jones;4-4;46;2;19

C. Nanni;0-1;0;0;0

RECEIVING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg

C. Nanni;2;27;1;19

B. Drake;1;14;0;14

N. Clayton;1;5;1;5

KICKING;Conv;FG;Punts

S. Jones;;;1-24

E. Muehlenweg;6-6;0-0;

RETURNS;Punt;KO;Int;Fum

B. Trimble;1-11;1-19

B. Drake;;1-28

C. Nanni;;;1-3

T. Gause;;;;1-59

TACKLES;Solo;Ast.;Total;TFL;Sacks

K. Charboneau;3;6;9

G. Goodnight;1;6;7

N. Clayton;1;4;5

C. Nanni;2;2;4

T. Gause;2;2;4;1

L. Cole;1;3;4;1;1

F. Watson;0;4;4

I. Smith;1;2;3;1;1

B. Trimble;0;3;3

B. Drake;0;2;2

J. Rollins;0;2;2

C. Sheppard;0;2;2

M. Rice;1;0;1

C. Pawpa;1;0;1

G. Rodriguez;1;0;1

B. Roberson;0;1;1

A. Fulton;0;1;1

