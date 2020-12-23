122720-tul-wagonercomm

STATISTICS
HOW THEY SCORED
Clinton;0;0;0;13;—;13
Wagoner;14;14;7;7;—;42
A: 4,375
First quarter
W: Brayden Drake 5 run (Ethan Muehlenweg kick), 7:32
W: Drake 40 run (Muehlenweg kick), 7:10
Second quarter
W: Trey Gause 59 fumble return (Muehlenweg kick), 6:12
W: Chase Nanni 19 pass from Sawyer Jones (Muehlenweg kick), 0:42
Third quarter
W: NuNu Clayton 5 pass from Jones (Muehlenweg kick), 3:02
Fourth quarter
C: Caden Powell 37 pass from Zade Cisneros (kick failed), 9:07
W: Bryan Trimble 22 run (Muehlenweg kick), 3:53
C: Atrel Bryson 59 run (Jordan Brown kick), 3:12
TEAMS
;CLI;WAG
First downs;8;26
by rushing;6;20
by passing;2;1
by penalty;0;5
Rushing yards;142;359
Passing yards;50;46
Passing;2-8-1;4-5-0
Offensive plays;35;54
Total yards;192;405
Avg. per play;5.5;7.5
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;4-1
Penalties-Yds;8-62;11-92
Punts-Avg.;4-31.5;1-24
Punt returns-Yds;0-0;1-11
Kickoff returns-Yds;7-89;2-47
Interceptions-Yds;0-0;1-3
Fumble returns-Yds;0-0;1-59
Possession time;19:34;28:26
3rd downs;1-8;2-6
4th downs;2-2;2-3
Sacks by-Yds;2-7;2-14
Clinton
RUSHING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg
A. Bryson;16;125;1;59
T. Miller;4;10;0;3
R. Pleasant,2;8;0;4
C. Powell;5;-1;0;6
PASSING;C-A;Yds;Int;TD
C. Powell;1-6;13;0;0
Z. Cisneros;1-1;37;0;1
A. Bryson;0-1;0;1;0
RECEIVING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg
C. Powell;1;37;1;37
A. Ceniceros;1;13;0;13
KICKING;Conv;FG;Punts
Z. Cisneros;;;4-31.5
J. Brown;1-2;0-0
RETURNS;Punt;KO;Int;Fum
A. Bryson;;2-40
A. Seabolt;;1-10
N. Jones;;2-16
T. Miller;;2-23
TACKLES;Solo;Ast.;Total;TFL;Sacks
R. Pleasant;5;6;11;1.5;1.5
C. Powell;5;5;10;1
T. Miller;2;8;10
T. Bennett;1;6;7;0.5
J. Hill;0;6;6;1
A. Bryson;1;4;5
T. Turney;0;5;5;0.5;0.5
N. Jones;0;5;5
A. Seabolt;1;2;3
B. Foster;1;2;3
Z. Cisneros;1;2;3;0.5
L. Fuller;0;2;2
N. Jones;0;2;2
M. Nguyen;0;1;1
J. Barker;0;1;1
G. Maley;0;1;1
J. Brown;0;1;1
M. Zurline;0;1;1
Wagoner
RUSHING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg
B. Drake;32;247;2;40
S. Jones;9;55;0;19
B. Trimble;2;41;1;22
N. Clayton;4;21;0;17
TEAM;1;-2;0;0
B. Bowman;1;-3;0;0
PASSING;C-A;Yds;Int;TD
S. Jones;4-4;46;2;19
C. Nanni;0-1;0;0;0
RECEIVING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg
C. Nanni;2;27;1;19
B. Drake;1;14;0;14
N. Clayton;1;5;1;5
KICKING;Conv;FG;Punts
S. Jones;;;1-24
E. Muehlenweg;6-6;0-0;
RETURNS;Punt;KO;Int;Fum
B. Trimble;1-11;1-19
B. Drake;;1-28
C. Nanni;;;1-3
T. Gause;;;;1-59
TACKLES;Solo;Ast.;Total;TFL;Sacks
K. Charboneau;3;6;9
G. Goodnight;1;6;7
N. Clayton;1;4;5
C. Nanni;2;2;4
T. Gause;2;2;4;1
L. Cole;1;3;4;1;1
F. Watson;0;4;4
I. Smith;1;2;3;1;1
B. Trimble;0;3;3
B. Drake;0;2;2
J. Rollins;0;2;2
C. Sheppard;0;2;2
M. Rice;1;0;1
C. Pawpa;1;0;1
G. Rodriguez;1;0;1
B. Roberson;0;1;1
A. Fulton;0;1;1