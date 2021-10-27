10 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $5,750,000

Imagine L.A. living in Oklahoma- all the desirable amenities with all the traditional elements. This is it. Space for you, space for everyone. The ultimate home to enjoy life, offering multiple options for work from home, and all the reasons to stay and play! Featuring wood floors, Wolf appliances, quartz and granite countertops, resort style pool, full outdoor kitchen, sitting on 1.573 acres with in-ground trampoline, putting green, and waterfall/fire feature, complete guest suite apartment with full kitchen, living room, private bedroom and bathroom, and WIC. A total of 10 bedrooms, 7.2 baths, and three laundry spaces. Notable features include Control4 Home Automation & Smart Home system, FEMA F5 rated safe room, 8 car epoxy floor garages, sports court/regulation size basketball half court, whole house water filtration system, climate controlled wine cellar, and whole house generator. The exquisite finishes, and cozy spaces, all welcoming you to a new place to call home.