Imagine L.A. living in Oklahoma- all the desirable amenities with all the traditional elements. This is it. Space for you, space for everyone. The ultimate home to enjoy life, offering multiple options for work from home, and all the reasons to stay and play! Featuring wood floors, Wolf appliances, quartz and granite countertops, resort style pool, full outdoor kitchen, sitting on 1.573 acres with in-ground trampoline, putting green, and waterfall/fire feature, complete guest suite apartment with full kitchen, living room, private bedroom and bathroom, and WIC. A total of 10 bedrooms, 7.2 baths, and three laundry spaces. Notable features include Control4 Home Automation & Smart Home system, FEMA F5 rated safe room, 8 car epoxy floor garages, sports court/regulation size basketball half court, whole house water filtration system, climate controlled wine cellar, and whole house generator. The exquisite finishes, and cozy spaces, all welcoming you to a new place to call home.
10 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $5,750,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
OKLAHOMA CITY — A $300 million resort, including a water park, retail, dining and hotel, is set to be built by the Chickasaw Nation along the …
- Updated
“McGirt has had — and continues to have — harmful consequences,” attorneys for the two cities wrote in a friend-of-the-court brief filed Friday.
- Updated
A man who allegedly was involved in a physical altercation while lined up outside Oktoberfest has been arrested on a complaint of aggravated assault, according to Tulsa police.
- Updated
Gov. Kevin Stitt vowed to reverse a decision by state health authorities allowing for individuals to request an amended birth certificate in which they would identify as neither male nor female.
- Updated
A federal indictment alleged William "Bill" Mulder developed phony life insurance policies that were used to acquire millions of dollars in loans from banks and investors.
- Updated
To vote for the Tulsa World's high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below.
- Updated
The mother of two children is dead along with a man police believe killed her following an apparent hostage situation and standoff at a north Tulsa apartment complex Saturday afternoon.
- Updated
Sheriff's officials said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie "Rust," and director Joel Souza were shot. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff's office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.
- Updated
Troy Aikman is giving back to his hometown in a big way.
- Updated
Some of the city's most prominent architecture borrowed ideas from other places.