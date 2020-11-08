1 in 113 chance in Oklahoma of a motorist hitting an animal, most likely a deer

As November arrives, Oklahoma motorists should keep a sharp eye for deer in their path.

More animal-vehicle collisions occur in November than any other month and most of those accidents involve deer. The rut (mating season for deer) happens in November and the animals are on the move, oftentimes crossing a road in front of a moving vehicle.

Deer are most active at dawn and dusk, and at this time of year, so are more drivers.

"Because the days are shorter we are now finding ourselves traveling at those times to and from work," said Kelly Adams of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. "We are on the road when they are out crossing the road, so people need to be vigilant, and if they see one deer crossing, it is likely there are more."

According to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, 711 crashes on Oklahoma roadways in 2019 involved deer. Two people died, and nine were seriously injured in the collisions.

Although striking a deer is a common reason for the crashes, drivers swerving — in an attempt to miss the deer — is another, said Leslie Gamble, public and government affairs manager for AAA Oklahoma. This can be a fatal mistake because the driver might hit an oncoming motorist head-on, she said.