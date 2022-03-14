 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $99,000

Calling all investors!!!Bring your tool belt and paintbrush to make this yours!! Owner believes this building was originally a small grocery store that was converted to residential use. One bedroom and one bath in main house. Second building was used for storage. Being sold AS-IS where is and how is.

