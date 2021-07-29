 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $82,000

1 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $82,000

1 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $82,000

Nice 1 bed, 1 bath metal home built in 2020 with pond. Tankless hot water system. All spray foam insulation in walls and attic. Hot & Cold faucet outside. 100 gallon trough bathtub with endless hot water. Refrigerator, washer & dryer stay. Separate RV hookup with 50 amp electric, & plumbing for water/sewer.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News