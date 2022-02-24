1 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $79,900

Southwest Tulsa! Updated Home near I-44/Hwy 75 and 5 minutes to Tulsa Hills. This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom house makes for a nice place for the busy person that spends a lot of time away from home or someone looking to downsize. Great location with new developments in the area. The beautiful Reed Park is 2 blocks away and offers a wonderful walking trail. Updates include Granite tops in kitchen., int paint, refinished wood floors and fixtures. Easy maintenance with vinyl sliding. Come See Asap!