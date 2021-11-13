 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $76,500

  • Updated
Unique 1 bed, 1 bath metal home with wood framing. Built in 2020 with view of pond. Open concept design with stainless steel appliances. All spray foam insulation in walls and attic. Tankless hot water system. Hot & Cold faucet outside. Refrigerator, washer & dryer stay. Separate RV hookup with 50 amp electric, & plumbing for water / sewer. If you are looking for something one-of-a-kind, this is it!

