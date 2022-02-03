1 bedroom, 1 bath, fireplace townhome downstairs corner unit. Oral Roberts 1 mile away. All ceramic floors, no carpet, all electric (no gas bill, water bill) Newer appliances: Refrigerator, Microwave, dishwasher, washer & dryer. Deposit equal to rent. Application with small fee. 1 small pet negotiable with pet fee. No section 8 please. For appointment to view call/text/email
1 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $750
