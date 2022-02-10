1 bedroom, 1 bath, fireplace townhome downstairs corner unit. Oral Roberts 1 mile away. All ceramic floors, no carpet, all electric (no gas bill, water bill) Newer appliances: Refrigerator, Microwave, dishwasher, washer & dryer. Deposit equal to rent. Application with small fee. 1 small pet negotiable with pet fee. No section 8 please. For appointment to view call/text/email
1 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $725
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
USC's Lincoln Riley chased Gentry Williams. Jackson State's Deion Sanders wanted him. But the BTW star stayed true to OU
- Updated
Booker T. Washington's Gentry Williams signed with Oklahoma during a family signing ceremony at his home on Wednesday morning.
- Updated
In a way, all downtown restaurants are now facing the same old problem.
Harwelden Mansion owner says several years of consideration preceded decision to add fence to property
- Updated
Historic Harwelden Mansion has been part of the Tulsa landscape since 1923.
New OU starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel allows Jeff Lebby to jumpstart his offensive installation
- Updated
Naming Dillon Gabriel the starter was an easy choice for OU's offensive coordinator, who needs veteran leadership at his unit’s most important position.
Some aliens — and humans -- are good at improvising.
- Updated
Two 12-year-old boys had been hit by vehicles less than an hour apart while sledding in Broken Arrow, police said Thursday. Officers are still trying to find the driver who fatally struck one of the boys.
- Updated
Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Choctaw Chief Gary Batton said a continued legal fight would end up costing Oklahoma taxpayers after the tribes have already been forced to spend millions.
- Updated
The victim, who was not identified, had life-threatening injuries following the confrontation Sunday afternoon, police said. A 38-year-old man was arrested on a complaint of assault with a deadly weapon.
- Updated
Tulsa Premium Outlets, a proposed 340,000-square-foot outlet mall just north of the Creek Turnpike, held its construction kickoff event two years ago.
- Updated
The report also notes ATM withdrawals at casinos and firearms he bought that haven't been found. “The person in charge of law enforcement (in Tryon) appears to have been breaking the law," Cindy Byrd said in the audit.