 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $650

1 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $650

1 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $650

1 bed, 1 bath, with corner fireplace, enclosed porch area. All electric (no gas, water bills) has small washer dryer. Quiet area and close to major shopping and highways. For appointment to view call/text/email. Deposit equal to rent and application with fee required.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News