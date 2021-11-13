 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $275,000

VILLAGE VIBE. URBAN LIFE! Picture perfect view of Centennial Park! Enjoy the benefits: Ponds, waterfalls, wildlife, trails, bicycling, lawn yoga, dog park, Central Center fitness & event center. STEPS away from shops, eateries & art in The Pearl. River Trails lead to Gathering Place, Riverwalk, Turkey Mt & downtown. Quartz counters, oak floors, 10ft ceilings, huge windows, ss appliances. GARAGE!

