1 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $83,900

Stone/masonite siding bungalow out of the city limits on .36 acre lot. Chain link fenced yard. Double carport. Screened front porch. Concrete pad in back for room expansion or patio. 8 x 10 ft storage bldg. Dishwasher, range & refrigerator remain. Storm windows. Wall could be installed to make 2nd bedroom. Great starter home with country feel but convenient to everything. Ready for your personal touch.

