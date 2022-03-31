 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $100,000

This unique investment property is waiting for you. Featuring a Large Living area, plenty of closet and storage space, huge main bedroom with a 2nd loft living area that can easily be converted to a 2nd bedroom. 1 Full Bath with a walk in shower. Secluded in the beautiful Whispering Hills and less than 1 block from the neighborhood boat ramp. The possibilities are endless!

