04/02 WOH Moves + News

Andrea Whitchurch has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Grand Lake office. A full-service agent, Whitchurch is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa and its surrounding communities, including Bartlesville and around Grand Lake. She currently lives on Monkey Island at Grand Lake.

Whitchurch was born and grew up in Seneca, Kansas. After receiving her paramedic degree from Hutchinson Community College, she worked in EMS for 10 years. She worked for a full-time service, a volunteer service and mentored new EMT and paramedic students.

Previously Whitchurch worked as a sales associate, an ad sales representative and as an accounts payable/receivable specialist.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Taylor Tripp to its Owasso office. A native Tulsan, Tripp graduated from Jenks High School before attending OSU and Tulsa Community College, where she studied health education and promotion. She received her personal training certification from Personal Training Academy Global. A full-service agent, she is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa and surrounding communities.

Before entering the real estate field, Tripp worked as a certified personal trainer and regional operations manager of a national health club for six years. This position helped her develop excellent customer service and communication skills, which she brings to her real estate clients today.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Molly King to its Midtown office. King has lived in Tulsa her entire life, graduating from Edison High School. A full-time agent, she is very familiar with residential, investment and rental listings in Tulsa and its surrounding communities.

King began her career in real estate after high school, working for her parents’ real estate company buying and selling houses wholesale. She has been recognized as a top buyer nationally multiple times. “I am going on nine years with them, and I have bought and sold over 350 houses wholesale,” she explains. She currently owns rental properties in north Tulsa.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Jacob Grounds to its Coweta office. Grounds grew up in Perkins and graduated from Perkins-Tryon High School. He attended Oklahoma State University, where he graduated with two bachelor’s degrees — one in mechanical engineering and one in aerospace engineering.

Before entering the real estate field, Grounds worked for a summer at Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita as an operations engineering intern. He also previously worked as an electrician apprentice at Protractor LLC.

Grounds is a full-time agent familiar with residential listings in and around Coweta, Stillwater and Tahlequah, where he currently lives.

