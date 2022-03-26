03/26 WOH Moves + News

Staci McGarrah has joined the Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Broken Arrow office. McGarrah was born and raised in Sallisaw. A full-service agent, she is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa and surrounding northeast Oklahoma communities including Broken Arrow, where she currently lives.

Having grown up in a family of builders, rental property owners and investors, McGarrah knew at an early age that she would make a career in real estate. Before obtaining her license in 2021, she worked as a FEMA resource advocate and community outreach associate, helping people find housing. She also worked as a CREOKS mental health crisis counselor, providing counseling to those who had been through trauma.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Abdullah Aliya to its south Tulsa office. Aliya grew up in Tulsa and is currently attending Oklahoma State University, where he is studying business. A full-service agent, he is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Bixby, Coweta, Jenks, Owasso and Broken Arrow, where he currently lives.

Before entering the real estate field, Aliya worked in various industries including mortgage and finance, sales, banking and lending. Each of these experiences helped him develop skills necessary to his career in real estate, which he brings to his business today. Also, Aliya is bilingual, an asset when assisting Arabic-speaking buyers and sellers.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Maddie Little to its Owasso office. Little is a full-service agent familiar with residential, commercial and farm/land listings in Tulsa, Bixby, Catoosa, Jenks, Owasso and Claremore, where she currently lives. She attended John Brown University, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology. She received her master’s in prosthetics and orthotics from Loma Linda University.

After college, Little worked at Progressive Orthotic and Prosthetic Services as an orthotic and prosthetic resident. This experience developed her client-first mentality, empathetic nature and communication skills, which she brings to her real estate business today.

Lisa Dark has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Owasso office. Dark attended Michigan State University, where she received her bachelor’s degree in parks, recreation and tourism, with studies in astrophysics and fine arts.

Dark relocated to Owasso from Salt Lake City, where she lived for 15 years.

In addition to being a licensed real estate agent in Utah, she also worked as a licensed life insurance agent in Utah for nearly 15 years. In this position she helped clients make large, long-term and sometimes difficult financial decisions, an experience that transfers to her real estate business today.

Dark is a substitute teacher at Stone Canyon Elementary School and also makes custom cakes and cupcakes.

