03/19 WOH Moves + News

Molly Moore has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Midtown Tulsa office. Born in Phoenix, Moore graduated from Greenway High School before attending college. After meeting her husband, she moved to Tulsa to support his military commitment. She now lives in the heart of Tulsa and is familiar with residential listings in all of Tulsa and its surrounding communities.

Before joining the real estate field, Moore worked as a teacher’s assistant in a kindergarten special education classroom until she began a career as a Southwest Airlines flight attendant. These experiences taught her excellent customer service and communication skills, which she brings to her real estate buyers and sellers today.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Nathan Miller to their Edmond office. Originally from Coffeyville, Kan., Miller attended MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology.

Miller has been a licensed, full-time agent since 2015. He is familiar with residential and luxury listings in the Oklahoma City metro area. A consistent top producer, he has earned multiple awards for closing over $2 million in sales. He attributes his success to his enthusiasm and dedication to his clients.

Fathom Realty welcomes Jessica Nassif to their team. Nassif was born in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, and moved to eight different states and three different countries before deciding to call Tulsa her home. This experience helped her learn to quickly adapt to new environments and challenges.

Nassif worked in the apartment industry for many years. Her passion has always been to help people find a home that they love and helping her clients find their forever homes. She understands that buying or selling a home can be one of the most important decisions one can make, so she strives to make the real estate transaction smooth and worry-free.

Nassif and her husband, Michael, have eight children together.

Michael Nassif has joined the Fathom Realty team. As a Tulsa native, Nassif is knowledgeable about the community and all it has to offer. He has many years of experience in serving residents with their needs in the apartment industry, which developed into a passion for real estate and helping people find their new homes. Nassif has a thirst for knowledge and is always keeping up with the ever-changing real estate market.

Nassif’s ultimate goal in life is to be a good role model for his children and to show them that they have the potential to be anything that they want to be through education, hard work and dedication. As a real estate agent, his goal is to help his clients every step of the way and to always have open communication throughout the entire process.

