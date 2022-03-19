 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

03/19 WOH Cover Rail

  • 0

Showcase Home

This Bolewood home has a stunning open floorplan.

FEATURED HOMES

Midcentury Bungalow

Just a short walk from Utica Square, this Woodward Park home has an enviable location.

Recent Remodel

This 1930s Florence Park home still has many original features.

Amazing Views

You’ll find this home in a quiet cul-de-sac overlooking a beautiful backyard.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert