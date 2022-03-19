03/19 WOH Cover Rail

Showcase Home
This Bolewood home has a stunning open floorplan.
FEATURED HOMES
Midcentury Bungalow
Just a short walk from Utica Square, this Woodward Park home has an enviable location.
Recent Remodel
This 1930s Florence Park home still has many original features.
Amazing Views
You’ll find this home in a quiet cul-de-sac overlooking a beautiful backyard.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Grace Wood
Staff writer
I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today