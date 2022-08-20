 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

0 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $62,000

0 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $62,000

Come build your dream home, or have a custom home built by owner! Nice oversized lot, located in a small gated private community. A 50' X 70' pad has already been pulled and compacted.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: I don't have sympathy for Brittney Griner

Letter: I don't have sympathy for Brittney Griner

"Aside from the injustice, there is what many think, but few dare mention: Griner, during the largest war in Europe since World War II, knowingly broke Russia’s law (however dubious a law it is)," says Pryor resident Michael E. White.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert